Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tracking the path of Hurricane Irma

Evacuations are underway in South Florida and a hurricane watch has been issued as Irma approaches. It remains a dangerous Category 5. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.