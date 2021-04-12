Live

Tornadoes kill at least 11 in Dallas area

Several tornadoes hit the Dallas, Texas, area Saturday night, killing at least 11 people and injuring several more. It was the deadliest tornado outbreak the Dallas area had seen in 88 years. David Begnaud is there with more.
