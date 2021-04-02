Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tornado tears through Midwest, wreaks havoc

Tornado weaved a path of destruction through the Midwest as it flattened houses and reduced a town to splinters. By daylight, rescue crews went house to house looking for possible victims. Anna Werner reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.