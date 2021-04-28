Live

Trump: Nuke arsenal must be top of the pack

Ahead of President Trump's speech at the annual CPAC gathering in Maryland, the president weighed in on the country's nuclear policy. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with the latest.
