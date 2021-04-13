Live

Watch CBSN Live

Top conservatives rip Trump in National Review manifesto

Donald Trump faces a new challenge from the right, with the National Review, a leading conservative magazine, putting out a manifesto "Against Trump" that's signed by 22 Republican and Tea Party figures. The magazine calls Trump a "political opportunist," a "huckster," and a "menace to American conservatism." In response, the Republican Party dropped the National Review as a co-partner of a debate in Houston next month. Major Garrett reports.
