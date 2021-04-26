Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tony Gonzalez on NFL playoffs, acting debut

Former NFL tight end and current The NFL Today contributor Tony Gonzalez breaks down the NFL playoffs on CBSN. He also discusses his first time acting in the big-budget film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.