Tony Gonzalez on family and new documentary "Play it Forward" Tony Gonzalez was one of the NFL's most outstanding tight ends, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons. A new documentary on Showtime, "Play It Forward," follows the former Pro Bowler on and off the field. The candid story is told through Gonzalez and his older brother, Chris, who captured draft day 1997 before Tony joined the Chiefs. Gonzalez, who is also an analyst for "The NFL Today" on CBS, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new film.