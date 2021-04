Sign Up For Newsletters

Cops seen laughing at video of 73-year-old woman's arrest

CDC to update outdoor mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans

U.S. aims to share millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses after review

Attorney says police shot Andrew Brown Jr. in the back of the head

CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN with the latest details on the front-runners for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee pick.

Tonight: President Trump announces Supreme Court pick CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN with the latest details on the front-runners for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee pick.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On