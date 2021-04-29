Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem restored and unveiled

A newly-restored shrine marking one of Christianity's holiest sites reopened Wednesday in Jerusalem. The shrine at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre commemorates the spot where Christians believe Jesus was buried. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
