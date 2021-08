Tokyo reports record high of over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases as Olympics near end The Olympics host city of Tokyo reported over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began. At the Games, the U.S. women's soccer team beat Australia in the bronze-medal match, and Simone Biles thanked a Japanese gym for letting her secretly train there while she attempted to regain her Olympic form. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo to discuss.