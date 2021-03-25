Live

Toddler rushes to military mom, breaking protocol

3-year-old Cooper Waldvogel didn't know about military protocol and ran straight to his mom. Kathryn Waldvogel and her Minnesota National Guard unit had just returned from a nine-month assignment in Afghanistan. Norah O'Donnell reports.
