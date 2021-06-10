Live

Toddler becomes youngest American member in Mensa

A Los Angeles 2-year-old wowed her parents when she began speaking in full sentences and learning the periodic table. Now, she's being recognized for her uncanny intelligence. Caitlin O'Kane tells us more.
