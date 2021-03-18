Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tipping points: When and when not to pay extra

To tip or not to tip? This question has plagued us for years, and finally we have the answer. Nancy Giles gets to the bottom of tipping etiquette and shows us the right amount to tip for just about any occasion.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.