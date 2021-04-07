Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tinkerbell gets new tech as Disneyland turns 60

For its 60th anniversary, Disneyland revamped some of its classic rides and biggest shows. CNET’s Brian Tong went behind the scenes to see how the park is using tech to make the Happiest Place on Earth more modern and magical.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.