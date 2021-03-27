Live

Watch CBSN Live

Timothy Englehardt 911 call: "Our friend shot himself"

An acquaintance of Timothy Englehardt called emergency services on Sept. 13, 2014 upon discovering the 22-year-old Florida college student claiming "our friend shot himself." Police later could not produce a weapon near the body.
