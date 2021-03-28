Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time magazine reveals Person of the Year for 2014

Move over Vladimir Putin, Roger Goodell and Jack Ma. The Ebola Fighters come out on top as Time's Person of the Year for 2014. Time national editor Ben Goldberger joins CBSN with why the group was chosen.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.