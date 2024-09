Tim Walz prepares for JD Vance debate with Pete Buttigieg as stand-in Vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to debate Ohio Sen. JD Vance on CBS News in less than two weeks. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is standing in for Vance during Walz's preparations, according to a Harris campaign official. Robby Mook, manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, joins "America Decides" to discuss.