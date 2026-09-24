Tillis says he wants to see Trump press China's Xi about helping Iran GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil that he would like to see President Trump press Chinese President Xi Jinping about supporting Iran through oil purchases and by providing the regime with satellite targeting data. "If we want to build a relationship, a productive relationship with XI Jinping and China, we also have to hold them accountable for things that are just simply unacceptable," Tillis said.