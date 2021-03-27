Live

Tiger Woods outraged over fake Q&A in Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is furious over a Golf Digest column making fun of his recent troubles. Author Dan Jenkins, a longtime critic of Woods, wrote what he calls "My (Fake) Interview with Tiger." Jeff Glor reports.
