Tiger seen roaming Texas neighborhood found

A Bengal tiger that had been seen roaming a Houston neighborhood last week has been found, Houston police said Saturday. The tiger, named India, appears to be unharmed and has been relocated to a sanctuary. CBSN's Lana Zak has the details.
