Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tierney's tribulations: Nine-term congressman faces two tough fights

Rep. John Tierney (D-MA) has been in Congress for 17 years and is in a deeply Democratic district, but that has not helped him avoid two heated contests for his reeection. He faces four Democratic challengers in a primary Tuesday, with one, Seth Moulton, winning the endorsement of both major Boston papers. If he wins, Tierny would then go on to oppose Republican candidate Richard Tisei, who he beat by 1% in 2012. Kylie Atwood reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.