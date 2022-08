Three U.S. service members recovering from injuries from Syria rocket attack Three U.S. service members are recovering from injuries after a retaliatory rocket attack in northeast Syria, one day after the U.S. military carried out air strikes in the same region on infrastructure used by alleged Iranian-backed militias. CBS News anchors Nikki Battiste and Elaine Quijano spoke with Seth Jones, director of CSIS's International Security Program, about what conflict means for stability in the region.