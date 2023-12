Thousands with sickle cell disease denied benefits Thousands of Black children with sickle cell disease are struggling to get access to disability payments. According to a public records request shared with CBS News, out of the tens of thousands of families who applied for federal benefits, 76%, more than 12,000 families, had their requests denied between 2015 and 2020. Richard Weishaupt, a lawyer for Community Legal Services, joined CBS News to discuss why all the denials happened.