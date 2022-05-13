CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.N. told of "credible" claims of sexual violence against kids in Ukraine
Elon Musk says Twitter deal is "temporarily on hold"
Clashes erupt amid funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
How should parents who can't find formula feed their babies?
Rand Paul stalls Senate passage of $40 billion in Ukraine aid
U.S. Army identifies soldier killed by bear in military training area
3-year-old girl who died was allegedly subject to exorcism at church
FDA to announce how it'll increase baby formula imports
At least 11 dead, 31 rescued after apparent migrants boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Thousands who died remembered on "Faces Of COVID"
In March 2020, one man began memorializing COVID victims on the Twitter account "Faces Of COVID." Today, Alex Goldstein has paid tribute to thousands of people. "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On