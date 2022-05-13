Watch CBS News

Thousands who died remembered on "Faces Of COVID"

In March 2020, one man began memorializing COVID victims on the Twitter account "Faces Of COVID." Today, Alex Goldstein has paid tribute to thousands of people. "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud has more.
