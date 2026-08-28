Thousands march in Washington for Defend the Vote rally Sixty-three years after the March on Washington, thousands gathered Friday in the nation's capitol for a Defend the Vote rally and warned that voting rights are under attack again. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court weakened a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, making it harder for people to challenge voting maps they argued were racially discriminatory. Tylik McMillan, national director of youth and college for the NAACP and one of the speakers at Friday's march, joins CBS News to talk about the day.