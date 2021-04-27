Live

Thousands gather for annual "March for Life"

CBS News' Errol Barnett is at the National Mall in Washington, where thousands of pro-life supporters are gathering for the annual "March for Life" rally. Barnett discusses the march with president of Students for Life, Kristan Hawkins.
