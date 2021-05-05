Live

Watch CBSN Live

Thousands flee Houston as flooding continues

Houston resident and CBS News political contributor Leslie Sanchez evacuated Houston, along with her mother, after Harvey dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the nation's fourth largest city. She joins CBSN to discuss her experience.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.