"This is a new low": Bob Schieffer on Trump's immigration remarks Just 12 days into the New Year, the White House is already in damage control mode. The challenges it faces not only include the president's vulgar immigration remarks, but also the publication of Michael Wolff's bombshell book "Fire and Fury." CBS News political contributor Bob Schieffer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he considers President Trump's crude remarks racist, the implications of Wolff's tell-all about the chaos inside the Trump White House, and why it's possible for Democrats to take control of the House.