Live

Watch CBSN Live

This Day in History: Vietnam War Ceasefire

President Richard Nixon addressed the nation on January 23, 1973 to announce a ceasefire had been reached to bring "peace with honor' in Vietnam. CBSN looks back at the historic Vietnam War announcement in the weekly segment, "The Way it Was."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.