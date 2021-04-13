Live

Watch CBSN Live

This Day In History: Inside First Super Bowl

Super Bowl I was played on January 15, 1967. Unlike modern Super Bowls, the first one was a low-key event. CBSN looks back at original CBS News Super Bowl reporting from 1967 in the series, "The Way it Was."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.