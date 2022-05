Third Oath Keepers member pleads guilty; U.S. prepares for influx of migrants Another member of the far-right Oath Keepers group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the high-level charges of seditious conspiracy during last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, officials are expecting border arrivals to increase once a pandemic restriction known as Title 42 is lifted. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.