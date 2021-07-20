Free CBS News App
"Sea snot" clogs up Turkey's Marmara Sea
A thick, slimy layer of organic matter known as "sea snot" is spreading at alarming levels in Turkey's Marmara Sea. CBS News producer Pinar Sevinclidir has more on the growing threat it poses to marine life and the fishing industry.
