They Left NYC for a $13,000 House in Italy | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Cassandra and her husband made headlines after leaving New York City to buy a home in rural Italy for just $13,000. She breaks down what motivated the move, how she's adjusted to life in a tiny mountain town, embraced a lower-cost lifestyle and whether trading the conventional American dream for a simpler life abroad was worth it. Plus, Jill and Mark explain what SpaceX's inclusion in Nasdaq index funds actually means for investors, and why one TikToker's recommended tax loophole is complete nonsense.