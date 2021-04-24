Live

The White House unveils its Christmas decorations

No one decorates for Christmas quite like the White House and this year is no exception. It features a 19-foot Douglas fir, a gingerbread house comprised of 150 pounds of gingerbread, a Lego room and, of course, a giant Sunny and Bo.
