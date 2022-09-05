Watch CBS News

The Weeknd pauses mid-concert to cancel show

The Weeknd canceled a Los Angeles concert on Saturday night – mid-performance. The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped to tell the crowd that he had lost his voice and was sorry he couldn't continue.
