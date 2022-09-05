CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Judge agrees to name "special master" to review items seized in Trump search
Suspects' car possibly spotted after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Liz Truss chosen to replace Boris Johnson as U.K. Prime Minister
Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly
China accuses U.S. of cyberattacks on military research university
Biden marks Labor Day with visits to swing states as midterms heat up
Private jet with businessman, 3 others on board crashes into sea
Woman falls 900 feet to her death near summit of Colorado mountain
Euro drops to 20-year low, falling below a dollar
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Weeknd pauses mid-concert to cancel show
The Weeknd canceled a Los Angeles concert on Saturday night – mid-performance. The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped to tell the crowd that he had lost his voice and was sorry he couldn't continue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On