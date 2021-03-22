Live

The view from inside Wrigley Field's scoreboard

Opened in 1914, Chicago's Wrigley Field - home of the Chicago Cubs - still has its original hand-operated scoreboard. Mo Rocca and lifelong Cubs fan George Will took a peek inside, and observed the view of the ballpark from within.
