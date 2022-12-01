Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Spreading holiday cheer

A Pennsylvania woman finds a unique way to spread holiday cheer to seniors. A dad helps his son with cerebral palsy complete one of the most challenging endurance races in the world. Plus, our heartwarming videos you just need to see.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.