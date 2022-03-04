Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Grandpa grad and a date for the dance

A grandfather in his 80s receives his college diploma – alongside his granddaughter. An engagement ring lost in the snow, but miraculously returned. An 11-year-old finds a special stand-in date for the father-daughter dance. This is the Uplift.
