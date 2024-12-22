The story of Handel's "Messiah" Since its premiere in 1742, George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," a 3.5-hour work for chorus, soloists and orchestra that includes the "Hallelujah Chorus," has become one of the most-heard pieces of classical music on Earth. Correspondent David Pogue looks back on the creation of this masterwork with author Charles King and conductor-musicologist Jane Glover, and examines how Biblical passages assembled by a wealthy English landowner suffering from doom and despair would, in the hands of the German-British opera composer, become a timeless message of hope, and a Christmas tradition.