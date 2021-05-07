Live

The story behind the seventh-inning stretch song

If all goes as expected at the World Series Friday, the crowd will stand for the anthem -- the baseball anthem. Everyone knows the seventh-inning stretch song, but there is a story behind it -- a love story. Dean Reynolds reports.
