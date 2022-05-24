CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Inside the Ukrainian lab behind Russia's biological weapons lies
Watch Live: Testimony continues in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case
Don't lift Trump's contempt order yet, says New York attorney general
Judge who delivered first acquittals in Jan. 6 cases set to oversee another trial
Psaki joining MSNBC, with plans to get her own streaming show
Pelosi responds to archbishop denying her communion over abortion stance
McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pennsylvania Senate race
Acquitted of teacher's murder, man gets 10 years for hiding her body
What is the U.S. doing to deter China from attacking Taiwan?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The State of the Global Climate: Ocean heat
The dramatic rise in ocean temperatures is among the four major climate indicators that set "alarming" new records in 2021. Here's what to know – and what it means in the ongoing fight against the climate crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On