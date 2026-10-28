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The Secret Story Of Crowning The Sexiest Man Alive

It started in 1985 with Mel Gibson (by accident), and it has been starting arguments ever since. People Magazine Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Triggs reveals how the Sexiest Man Alive is chosen and what tea she can spill on past winners. Then Vlad and Kelly zoom out: like James Bond, every winner is a mirror of his era, so what does crowning Noah Wyle tell us about 2026 and what it means to be a sexy man? Sponsored by Casamigos. Before you shake up anything at home, a quick reminder from us: please drink responsibly. And remember, our recipes can be tweaked to make a great mocktail too.
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