Live

Watch CBSN Live

The reality of virtual reality

With virtual reality technology about to go mainstream, the story behind the science is as interesting as ever. Wired magazine's Peter Rubin joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to talk about "his cover story on virtual reality company Oculus Rift"
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.