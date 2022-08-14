CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
What is the Espionage Act?
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Deputy who took grisly Kobe Bryant crash photos: "I didn't do anything wrong"
935,000 people told to boil water in Michigan after water main break
Travelers urged to take advantage of falling airline ticket prices, experts say
8 Israelis wounded after gunman opens fire on bus in Jerusalem
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid and dies
2 dead, casino damaged by monsoon flooding in Las Vegas
Meteor's loud boom rattles skies over Salt Lake City and beyond
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins
How did images of a 17 year old girl's murder go viral? "48 Hours" contributor Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On