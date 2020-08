The mystique of Martin Guitars Since 1833, C.F. Martin & Co., has been crafting Martin guitars, widely regarded as among the finest musical instruments in the world. Anthony Mason takes a musical trip through the decades with C.F. “Chris” Martin, the great-great-great-grandson of the man who started it all more than 180 years ago, and with musician John Sebastian, of Lovin' Spoonful, about the legacy of Martin guitars.