Live

Watch CBSN Live

The must-have books of the summer

For a lot of people, summer is the time to relax and read a good book or two. Sara Nelson, Amazon’s editorial director of books and Kindle, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to highlight some of the season’s most anticipated page turners.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.