Live

Watch CBSN Live

The most unlikely friendship of 2016

Dan Peterson fell into deep depression after his wife Mary died earlier this year. His life seemed to be empty until he received spark from a chance meeting with 4-year-old Norah Wood at a Georgia supermarket. Steve Hartman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.