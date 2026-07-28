The Most Ridiculous Finance Influencer Advice Yet? | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger A 29-year-old who's been out of work for four years says he no longer believes in the American dream—or the stock market. Jill and Mark offer a reality check, a pep talk, and practical advice for getting back on track. Plus: Jill and Mark dismantle the advice of "small business acquisition specialist" BenKellyOne, who instructs his followers to borrow money to buy an accounting firm without a CPA license as a way to generate extra income.