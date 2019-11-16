Yovanovitch Testimony
Santa Clarita Shooter Dies
Rodney Reed Execution Delayed
Browns - Steelers Fight
Second Zelensky Call Summary
California School Shooting Suspect
"Speaking Frankly: Porn"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
California high school shooter dies of injuries
8 striking moments in the second day of impeachment hearings
Pelosi: Trump's attacks on impeachment witnesses "very significant"
Texas court of criminal appeals delays Rodney Reed's execution
Ex-Ukraine ambassador says "corrupt interests" orchestrated ouster
NFL star suspended after hitting quarterback with helmet
Prince Andrew says he has "no recollection" of meeting accuser
Roger Stone, former Trump campaign adviser, found guilty
Mo'Nique accuses Netflix of pay discrimination
Impeachment Hearings
Full coverage: Trump impeachment inquiry
Videos: Public impeachment hearings
Ex-Ukraine ambassador says "foreign corrupt interests" orchestrated ouster
Diplomats reveal new details at first open hearing
Poll reveals Americans' attitudes on impeachment inquiry
House GOP releases memo outlining response to impeachment inquiry
Pentagon left in the dark over delay in Ukraine aid, official testified
How the Trump impeachment inquiry compares to Bill Clinton's
Comparing the Trump impeachment probe to Nixon's
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Marie Yovanovitch impeachment hearing highlig...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue