The Money Conversations Every Couple Needs to Have | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Belle Burden's bestselling memoir, Strangers, was framed as a cautionary tale about women left financially vulnerable after divorce, but it omitted a crucial detail: her substantial family wealth. Jill and Mark explore why full financial transparency matters, what couples should understand before signing a prenup, and how to approach essential money conversations before marriage. Plus: they help caller Megan navigate a disagreement with her husband about whether the pair can afford a bigger home.